Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway Free tax assistance set

Free tax preparation is being held by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. A Super Saturday tax service will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28. The tax preparation is provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR) and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas began offering this service in January, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for details, call (870) 730-1131.

White Hall soccer registration open

The White Hall United Soccer Club will host spring soccer registration for boys and girls 4-14 years old. Registration will be held online any time in January and in person from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center at White Hall. Youth can also follow the White Hall United Soccer Club Facebook page and click the link to whitehallsoccer.com and sign up, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Today Moscow church to open pantry

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon Jan. 20. A picture ID is needed and food will be given away on a first come, first served basis. The effort is sponsored by the church’s food pantry ministry, according to a news release.

Beginning today Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The arts center will receive photography entries Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23 and a reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Friday, Jan. 20 Downtown project seeks chefs, entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported. GFPB is transforming the Sixth and Main Street Plaza into a space featuring restaurants, a roof top bar and retail areas. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023.