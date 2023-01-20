City Council approves funding, appointments

A short agenda consisting of one resolution and six appointments or reappointments was the only business to take care of at the Pine Bluff City Council meeting held this week at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

A resolution appropriating American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the renovation of the Opportunity House was approved unanimously by the council members.

According to the resolution, the total budget for the project is $1.2 million as per the bid submitted by Carson and Associates. The sum of $700,000 will come from ARPA funds.

Tracy Sutherland's, Portia Jones' and Laura Beth Shaner's appointments to the board of trustees for the Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas were approved by the council, as were the reappointments of Jodie Jolly, Tom Bennett and James Andrew.

Council members gave updates about their committees during the meeting. Council member Glen Brown Sr., chair of Community Development, spoke about the loss of several businesses in Pine Bluff over the past two years and said the focus going into 2023 needed to be development.

"For us to develop, grow and to keep people that we have here, we have to do better at giving them a better quality of life," said Brown, who added that encouraging businesses to build around Saracen Casino, such as a 24-hour restaurant and other shopping, would be beneficial to the city.

Mayor Shirley Washington acknowledged Brown's concerns and said many ideas were actively being addressed.

"Many of those things when it comes to businesses that we have lost, yes they do need to be addressed, many of them are being addressed as we move forward," she said. "We also have to look at the businesses that have come in."

Public Health and Welfare chair, Council Member Lanette Frazier, was yet to hold her first committee meeting but did report during the council meeting that she met with all of the departments under her committee except the Health Department.

"I'm glad to say that [Area Agency on Aging] is doing an awesome job," she said. "They do more than just transport the elderly to their doctor's appointments. They even help caregivers."

According to Frazier, the agency provides support of up to $500 to have someone come in and take care of a loved one while the caregiver gets a break. She also stated she is working with the cemetery to get some grants as they are looking to expand. Talks of expansion are also happening in the Transit Department, according to Frazier, who said more bus routes will be added to cover the Watson Chapel area if they can get more drivers.

"These departments are doing what they can to help the citizens of Pine Bluff," said Frazier.

Council Member Steven Shaner, chair of Public Works, said Clean and Beautiful is evaluating sites before spring arrives and has a scheduled meeting with the Master Gardeners to prepare for the upcoming home and gardening show in the spring.

The Aquatic Center began the year with nine memberships sold already and now has a licensed pool operator on staff, according to Shaner, and the Pine Bluff Street Department had 50 loads of debris brought in during the Jan. 7 free dump day.

The Street Department has also improved its technology with cloud-based computer backup. Other improvements include a new emergency and a new hotbox unit used to patch potholes that have already been put to use. According to Shaner, the asphalt plant is being rebuilt and repaving and pothole repairs will resume in March.

Council Member Glen Brown Jr., the chair of Public Safety, said the Pine Bluff Fire Department was still looking for firefighters. Also seeking staff is the Pine Bluff Police Department. Brown said, according to PBPD Chief Denise Richardson, the department is still short on officers and will be starting a hiring campaign with bonuses attached.

A website for the Pine Bluff Police Department is also in the works as well as a program that will allow patrol officers to write tickets from their vehicles. Brown said through the lateral transfer program three officers have returned -- one lieutenant and two sergeants.

"I like the attention that all council members are giving our city," said Washington. "The only way that we can make a change and make it better is that we come from a positive standpoint one at a time."