Conway bank’s profit jumps

Fourth-quarter profits jumped 58% at Home BancShares Inc., with the Conway bank reporting Thursday that it generated net income of $115.7 million and earnings per share of 57 cents.

That compares with net income of $73.4 million in the last quarter of 2021 and earnings per share of 45 cents. Total assets were up more than 25%, increasing to $22.9 billion from $18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Quarterly results were in line with analysts' consensus forecast.

"These are some of the best numbers we've ever produced," Chairman John Allison told industry analysts on a conference call Thursday.

"We're proud of our numbers," he said. "We're proud of what we did. We're in a good position for '23"

The bank closed the year with a flourish, delivering year-over-year improvements in deposits, loans and net interest margins. Net interest income increased every quarter in 2022, ending the year at $215.6 million.

Home BancShares' solid performance was notable given that many banking peers have reported drops in net interest income in the fourth quarter, according to Stephens Inc. industry analyst Matt Olney.

"Most peers have reported [net interest income] shortfalls in 4Q22 results, so we're pleased see HOMB's NII in line with consensus forecast," Olney wrote in a coverage note Thursday.

Deposits rocketed to $17.9 million in the quarter, up 26% from $14.2 million the previous year.

Loans soared to $14.4 million, about a 47% increase from $9.8 million at the end of 2021. The bank originated $1.9 billion of loans in the three-month period.

"It was a strong quarter for a lot of our regions," Chief Lending Officer Kevin Hester said on the call addressing the loan growth. "We like where we're at."

Hester said the bank won't slow lending activity. "We've got money to loan and we're going to continue to do that," he added.

Net interest margins in 2022 improved nearly a full point, closing the year at 4.21% compared with 3.42% in 2021.

The loan environment, officials said, remains uber-competitive in a rising-interest-rate environment. "It is hand-to-hand combat," Allison said. "It was a battle."

Loan reserves were $289.7 million, about 2% of total loans in closing out 2022. The bank is comfortable at that level as a hedge against any potential economic headwinds. "We'll continue to maintain strong reserves in case something pops out," Allison told industry analysts on Thursday's call.

In the quarter, the bank repurchased 840,000 shares of stock for $20 million.

The bank continues to monitor the mergers-and-acquisition environment and would be open to more purchases if the right situation arises, Allison said. "We're interested in M&A," he said.

Home operates as Centennial Bank in most of its markets and as Happy Bank in Texas. The company operates 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, five branches in Alabama and one in New York City.

The stock closed Thursday at $22.26, down 27 cents.