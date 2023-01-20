Council, Appleby on list

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council and Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby, a sixth-year graduate student from Jacksonville, are among 50 players on the United States Basketball Writers Association's midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy awarded to the nation's top player.

Council, a transfer from Wichita State, is averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He leads the SEC in minutes per game at 35.3.

Appleby, in his first season at Wake Forest after transferring from Florida, is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 Oscar Robertson Trophy winner, and Council are among five SEC players on the top 50 lost along with Alabama's Brandon Miller, Missouri's Kobe Brown and LSU KJ Williams.

-- Bob Holt