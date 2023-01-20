County district advises of Mills school upgrades

Attorneys for the Pulaski County Special School District have told a federal judge that plans for new spaces at Mills University Studies High School have been modified to include new space for the school's Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program.

"PCSSD believes that it is in a position to furnish the ROTC program with brand new facility space," the legal team headed by Devin Bates wrote to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

"It is widely recognized that this is an improvement for students," the legal team said about the modification.

The district legal team asked the judge to amend an earlier court order approving work to be done.

Initially, the school district had planned to renovate Mills' existing JROTC building, which is a remaining portion of the mostly demolished Fuller Elementary. That current space is a stand-alone building that is a short distance away from the Mills building.

The material change in the construction plans merited notice to the judge, said the attorney team.

The team also noted that attorneys for Black students in the Pulaski County Special district -- known as the McClendon intervenors in the ongoing lawsuit -- do not object to the modification.

Marshall is the presiding judge in the 40-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit in which the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school systems are the remaining defendants.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County Special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019 at a time when the district was obligated in the federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings.

The Pulaski County Special district responded to the judge later in 2021 with plans to add 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and a renovated JROTC building at Mills at an estimated cost of $19 million.

More recently, district leaders have estimated that the construction cost at Mills will be as much $28 million.

In late 2022, the district notified the judge of some alterations in the placement of the new elements on the campus. Those included moving the multipurpose arena from the east side to the north side of the campus, which means a change in the location of the new softball field. And now it means the new space for the JROTC program.

The amended plan to attach a JROTC section to the main building -- specifically on the north side of the new arena -- is comprised of the following:

• Minimum of two classrooms. The architectural drawings for the project actually propose adding three classrooms.

• Drill space. The JROTC program has historically been using the Mills indoor practice facility for drills and shooting. The architectural drawings denote new drill space as "ROTC Lab."

• A room that can be locked for the storage of arms. This is already present at the Mills indoor practice facility; however, it is anticipated that this will be moved into the new JROTC space once completed.

• Storage space for JROTC materials. The architectural drawings show several storage spaces to be constructed.

• A private telecommunications line suitable for voice transfer.

• Internet connectivity, which enables data transfer.