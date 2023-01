Marriages

Dena Eberwein, 37, and Joseph Gonzalez, 37, both of Little Rock.

Helen Hathaway, 28, and Steven Hanley Jr., 28, both of New York, N.Y.

Alisha Dela Torre, 39, of Little Rock and Franklin Moore, 42, of Clarksville.

Richard Grant Jr., 31, and Cierra Glenn, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Agustin Sanchez Romero, 29, and Gabriela Morales Mosqueda, 25, both of Little Rock.

Sara Rozzell, 38, and Michael Smith, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Al Morgan, 51, and Chelsea Seals, 51, both of Little Rock.

Tanisha Ford, 33, and Kenneth Oglesby, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Richard Rairigh, 36, of Little Rock and Jaclyn Gordon, 30, of Fayetteville.

Antonio Velazquez Pizano, 45, and Luz Hernandez, 43, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-209. Maria Carvalhaes v. Luiz Kiffer.

23-210. Derek Price v. Amanda Price.

23-213. Bridget Rivard v. Matthew Rivard.

23-214. Freda Baker v. Jonathan Lawson.

23-216. Lawanna Vinson v. Brian Vinson.

23-218. Carolina Nichols v. Shelton Nichols.

GRANTED

18-3095. Alberto Salgado v. Nicole Salgado.

22-197. Geoff Lomax v. Katelyn Lomax.

22-2536. Cindy Moran v. Jeffery Moran.

22-2873. Debbie Baker v. Steven Baker.

22-3482. Randal Berry v. Laneca Berry.

22-3665. Elizabeth McMillan v. Christopher McMillan.