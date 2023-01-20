Community briefs

2 named to state commissions

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named two southeast Arkansans to statewide commissions.

Stacy DeJarnette of White Hall will serve on the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Commission.

DeJarnette will serve at the pleasure of the governor, according to a news release from Sanders' office.

Mike Akin of Monticello has been appointed to the Arkansas State Police Commission, replacing Murray Benton. Akin will serve through Jan. 14, 2030.

ASC announces board schedule

Dates for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' board meetings have been set for 2023.

New board member orientation was held Wednesday. The first official full board meeting for the year is scheduled for Feb. 15. Other dates are April 19, June 21, Aug. 16, oct. 18 and Dec. 13.

The board meets in the Kline Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main at 4:30 p.m. on the given dates.

Four locals make SAU Dean's List

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia saw 500 students earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the fall 2022 semester and earn a spot on the Dean's List.

Among the honorees were two from White Hall, Juan Hernandez, a senior computer science major, and Madison York, a senior social work major; Jaheim Brown, a sophomore industrial technology major from Pine Bluff; and Leslie Mobley, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Redfield.

Other honorees from southeast Arkansas include:

From Banks, Kendall Pope, a junior K-12 physical education and health major;

From Dumas, James Peebles, a senior graphic design major;

From Grapevine, Ashton Ashcraft, a junior elementary education (STEM) major;

From Hermitage, Gregory Hilliard, a senior psychology major;

From McGehee, Ronnie Gilmore, a junior music education (instrumental) major;

From Monticello, Shelby Davidson, a senior biology major; Hannah Diffee, a freshman mass media major; Mallie Mullins, a senior public health major; Logan Owens, a junior accounting major; Mikaela Smart, a senior university studies major; and Kelsey Wooten, a sophomore pre-nursing (BSN) major;

From Poyen, Hunter Murray, a sophomore K-12 physical education and health major;

From Sheridan, Ranelle Allen, a senior engineering major with a minor in mathematics; Kadence Crosswhite, a freshman pre-nursing (BSN) major; Darcy Ellerbee, a sophomore animal science major; Dalton Grissom, a senior computer science (privacy and cyber security option) major with a minor in entrepreneurship (non-business); Alana Hedden, a senior biology major; Diamond Morris, a senior exercise major from Sheridan; Jordan Smith, a sophomore agricultural science (pre-veterinary science) major; Shelby Thomason, a senior animal science major with a minor in psychology; and Kenadiey Ward, a freshman pre-nursing (BSN) major;

From Star City, Adriana Acuchi, a freshman elementary education (STEM) major; and Natalie Blake, a senior plant science major;

From Stuttgart, Jordan Cason, a senior graphic design major; and Alex Vose, a senior computer sciene major;

And from Warren, Symone Smith, a junior graphic design major.

2 from SE Arkansas graduate from Harding

More than 400 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for the fall 2022 semester during commencement on Dec. 17.

Among the graduates were Franklin Wilson of Rison, who earned a bachelor of business administration in information systems; and James White of Warren, who received a master of education in educational leadership.

Harding also released its Dean's List, which includes more than 1,200 students. Among the honorees are Anna Rae Holley, a senior from White Hall studying criminal justice; Lindsey Tilley, a senior from Rison studying family and consumer sciences; Hannah Jones, a sophomore from Monticello studying marketing; and Naomi Parks, a senior from Stuttgart studying elementary education.