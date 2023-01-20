Dear Dr. Oliva

An open letter to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva:

Dear Sir, welcome to Arkansas, and congratulations on the fine work you've done in Florida. Our hospitality is second to none, and while the same can't be said of our education system, we hope you're here to change that.

This is an historic moment in the Natural State. We've just shattered the glass ceiling for women in our government's top two positions, which is bigger-than-normal news in a good-ol'-boy state like ours.

Our new governor's faith in you is based on some impressive numbers out of the Sunshine State--particularly in large districts where Florida, plainly put, has kicked butt compared to other urban inner-city schools. Achieving superior test scores in metro Florida schools that, on paper, ought to be failing like their counterparts in Michigan, New York and others is a nationally newsworthy accomplishment.

You've likely already figured out that Arkansas ain't Florida, and we're not talking subtleties. You come from a state that has almost as many people crowded into one of its 67 counties (Miami-Dade) as we have spread out in all 75 of ours. Florida is home to 13 counties containing more than 400,000 people. Primarily rural Arkansas has none.

The most glaring difference could be the single greatest challenge facing you in your new position, and that's population density. Florida has barely a dozen counties with less than 40 people per square mile; Arkansas has 50 counties at that density or lower. Half of Arkansas counties have fewer than 28 people scattered over each square mile (which is 28 million square feet).

Think about a small public school serving an area that is populated, on average, by one person for every one million square feet of land. Then think about half of all Arkansas schools falling into that category.

If those raw numerical contrasts don't sufficiently jolt your thinking, consider this: The average student population per school district in Florida is 40,000+. In your new job, the average Arkansas district has around only 2,000 students. And that's the statewide measure--for the smallest half of our districts, the average enrollment is about 550.

For context, Florida's Broward County school district is roughly 500 times bigger than 130 individual districts here. The closest we ever come to experiencing population density like Florida's largest cities is when we fill a football stadium.

However, let none of these drastic differences be construed as discouraging, Dr. Oliva.

On the contrary, I share them in the spirit of absolute encouragement, because at this moment and in this place you have a chance to do something you could never do in Florida.

You have the opportunity to lead us in developing the best rural school system in America.

Population density means a lot more than just relative space between residents on a map. That singular metric identifies well-established boundaries--some might say stark divides--between rural and urban living, livelihoods and lifestyles.

In almost every area besides education, the government already recognizes the significance of rural differences, and adjusts accordingly. Rural hospitals and health clinics get higher medical reimbursements. Rural homeowners get more favorable financing. Rural businesses and entrepreneurs get additional economic development incentives.

Your Department of Education could make a key decision that would signal and start a whole new era of statewide progress in Arkansas schools: Create a bilateral designation for districts--call them Regular and Rural--to formally declare and acknowledge that rural schools are different in every way from city schools, and must be run differently to succeed and excel.

The magnitude of that truth will necessitate some new thinking. Policies and practices that worked in populous places like Miami-Dade or Broward County may not be applicable in, and might even be detrimental to, the hundreds of small schools that dominate the Arkansas landscape.

I don't think you were picked for this job to replicate formulaic Florida measures, anyway. Your mission is to improve student learning achievement and outcomes. And the best way to do that is with a unique approach to rural schools in manner and method.

Ironically, it'll take the same sort of game-changing mindset that one of our homegrown success stories employed in toppling retail giant Sears. Walmart simply did what Sears believed impossible--operating large, fully-stocked stores in small rural towns--because the Sears management model was mired in bureaucracy and data-crunching that continually doused fresh ideas.

All bureaucrats, especially those in education, bristle at notions of "disruption theory" and other innovations that disturb existing processes. Arkansas may even have more than our share of sacred cows.

But that just makes your assignment even richer as Education Czar here in our wonderful state. What better place to build a rural school system to basically become the Walmart education model for other states?

One Arkansas statistic may surprise you: We spend slightly more per student on education than Florida. In fact, when calculated as a percentage of median household income, only six states pay their teachers better. And, God willing, the Legislature is about to give our teachers another raise.

Welcome, Dr. Oliva. And Godspeed in your (our) new adventure.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.