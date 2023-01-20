Defense rests in Barnett's Jan. 6 riot trial

WASHINGTON — The defense rested its case Friday in the U.S. Capitol riot trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett.

Jury instructions will follow this afternoon, then closing arguments in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Barnett became frustrated during cross-examination this morning.

“You knew you had broken laws,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon.

“No,” said Barnett. “I have made mistakes and I regret those mistakes. … I feel horrible about it but I’m not going to let you put words in my mouth. I’m getting quite tired of it.”

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He got worldwide attention after being photographed with his foot on a desk in Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — a Hike ‘n Strike Walking Staff stun gun that he bought a week earlier at the Bass Pro Shop in Rogers.

The trial began Jan. 9.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property



