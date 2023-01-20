Despite concerns over similarities to anti-government symbols, new Washington County seal approved

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace spent much of their first meeting of 2023 discussing the meaning and importance of symbols.

The Quorum Court had it's first meeting of 2023 Thursday with six new justices of the peace taking their seats for the first time. Among the items they considered was an ordinance changing the county seal by adding a ring of 13 stars to the seal adopted in 1982 that shows a representation of the historic County Courthouse. The justices of the peace approved the ordinance by a vote of 10-4, with justices of the peace Shawndra Washington, Beth Coger, Suki Highers and Evelyn Rios Stafford voting against the ordinance.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the 13 stars represent the 13 cities in Washington County and show the county's appreciation of the cities and a desire to work closely with them. The seal will be affixed to county property and vehicles and appear on official documents and correspondence.

Questions were raised about the symbolism of the circle of stars, with Highers, Coger and others saying the design resembles some used by anti-government groups.

"I think this is a big deal," Coger said. "Words are important. Perception is important. Appearances are important. People are going to connect the seal with those hate groups."

Washington said she didn't believe there was anything "nefarious" intended by the proposed changes but suggested the county could reconsider the design in light of the concerns raised.

"Let's go back to the drawing board to see what we can to do commemorate the 13 cities of Washington County," she said.

Justice of the Peace Sean Simons bemoaned the "frivolity" of the discussion, calling it "a complete waste of time."

"It's not our responsibility to determine how someone decodes the symbology," Simons said.

After the meeting Deakins said he was approached by people about the proposed new county seal before Thursday night's meeting, but he didn't share the concerns they raised. He said the conduct of Washington County will be what gives meaning to the seal.

"People can read what they want to into anything," Deakins said.

The Quorum Court also approved a resolution declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the court. Lance Johnson, the incumbent, was reelected to the post but resigned after being sworn in to take the job of chief of staff for Deakins. The resolution will be sent to the governor's office and someone appointed to serve the remainder of Johnson's term. Whoever is appointed will not be eligible to run in the next election.

Also Thursday, the justices of the peace approved an ordinance upholding the decision of the county's Planning Board to deny a conditional use permit for J&J Concrete.

The county's Planning Board in August voted to deny the business a permit. That decision was appealed to the Quorum Court, which heard the appeal for the first time at its October meeting but took no action. The ordinance was on its third and final reading Thursday night.

When the county's Planning and Zoning Board voted 6-1 to deny the permit, Neil Helm cast the lone vote in favor of the permit request.

The permit was being sought for about 6.6 acres of property at 20104 Sherry Road, east of Springdale. According to information from the planning staff, the business has been in operation at the site without a permit and the county sent a cease and desist letter to the owners in April. According to the planning office, neighbors began complaining about the business operation in December 2021 and the complaints continued through March. After the cease and desist letter was sent, the Sheriff's Office issued two citations to the owners for continuing to operate their business without a permit.

Comments from neighbors were unanimously opposed to the permit.

The justices of the peace were split 9-5 on the permit, with Lisa Ecke, Washington, Coger, Highers and Stafford voting against the denial.

The five voting against the ordinance indicated they were concerned about a lack of consistency by the county in denying some permits while granting others that were in some ways similar. The Quorum Court approved another conditional use permit at Thursday's meeting for a pole barn to be used for vehicle storage, and some justices of the peace said the two permits should be treated in the same way.