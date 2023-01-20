Police beat: Drugs, gun found during traffic stop; Police arrest man in LR carjacking

Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Jacksonville police Wednesday night arrested a Keo man who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a vehicle near 915 W. Main St. about 9:20 p.m. because the driver had no headlights or taillights. Joshua Phillips, 24, was a passenger in the back seat of that vehicle, and all three people in the vehicle were parolees with search waivers on file.

A search of the vehicle located a loaded Davis P-380 handgun in a cup holder in the back seat, as well as a bag of suspected marijuana in the rear floorboard and a backpack that had a scale and Phillips' identification card in it, according to the report.

Phillips also reportedly had two Xanax pills on his person. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession, both felony counts, and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Police arrest man in LR carjacking

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man in connection with a carjacking, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they stopped Timothy Gaston, 20, of Little Rock near 1400 Tyler St. about 1 a.m. in a vehicle that they suspected was stolen in a carjacking.

Gaston later admitted to detectives that he threatened the car's owner and took the keys to the vehicle, the report states. He faces two felony charges -- robbery and theft of property.