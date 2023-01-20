EDITORIAL: Hyperbole and bomb cyclones





With weather throwing tantrums these days like a spoiled child, the nation's weather scientists say enough is enough with the catchy terminology.

Bomb cyclones and polar vortexes may sound exotic and grab attention, but they also lead to confusion when not used appropriately.

One weather researcher told reporters at the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Denver that weather language has evolved to grab people's attention. But "I have zero pictures in my head when I hear the term 'bomb cyclone.' We need significantly clearer language, not hyped words."

Oh, he sounds like a great editor!

Meteorologists tackled two primary concerns at their meeting: crazy weather (think "flash" blizzard in Buffalo and whatever atmospheric plague seems to have descended on California) and the rise of weather buzz terms, many of which lack context.

Of the latter, many weather experts agree such phrases can help raise awareness but also threaten to numb the public to actual risks involved, if not outright confuse it.

An atmospheric scientist at State University of New York in Albany cited "polar vortex" as the worst example. A polar vortex is a stratospheric phenomenon that occurs at least six miles above sea level. But the SUNY scientist has noticed people are beginning to describe it simply as cold air at ground level.

We're reminded of the contemporary path of words like awesome, its original meaning long since lost to the pop culture hordes. But that's how it goes with language; it evolves, if it isn't a dead language.

But when it comes to the weather, scientists are warning us to be more precise. Weather terms like bomb cyclone are picked up by traditional news media and used on social media, and as one UCLA climate scientist noted, "Headlines literally sound like the end of the world."

Headlines literally sound? Maybe he should be more precise.

But allow us to take a stab at a correction for all of journalism. A bomb cyclone (formal name: explosive cyclogenesis) represents the rapid deepening of an extratropical cyclonic low-pressure area. An atmospheric river, per NOAA, is a long narrow region in the atmosphere--rivers in the sky--that transport water vapor and release it in the form of rain or snow when making landfall. And rain is wet.

Back in Denver, scientists stress the dangers of climate change and the proliferation of weather buzz words. Thus, we pledge to avoid terms like "atmospheric river" in this column whenever possible.

That said, if another arena football team ever returns to Little Rock, we can't think of a better name than the Bomb Cyclones. Quick, somebody call the patent office!



