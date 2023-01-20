Eric Church, Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard to perform at Walmart AMP in Rogers

Country singer-songwriter Eric Church has added a stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers for The Outsiders Revival Tour with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard at 8 p.m. July 27. Presales start at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 and are $55-$169.75 plus applicable fees.

With more than 10 dates selling out during the first day of public on sales, the man praised by Pollstar for "having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists" has responded to the overwhelming demand by adding eight new shows to his eagerly anticipated tour spanning the U.S. and Canada this summer.

In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Church will also bring the outdoor experience -- his first open-air trek in more than a decade -- to newly added dates in Arkansas; Charleston, S.C.; Toronto; Orange Beach, Ala.; Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; George, Wash.; Atlanta; and Charlotte, N.C.

"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," Church shared when initially announcing the tour. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at buy.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.