Funding for Arkansas lawmakers, agricultural research signed into law

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed six bills into law Friday, two of which cover expenses for Arkansas' 94th General Assembly, and four of which provide more than $32.5 million in funding for agricultural research and development.

Senate Bill 1 addresses appropriations for the state Senate. The bill appropriates $675,000 for mileage allowance, per diem, maintenance, general operations and other expenses. It also allocates $650,000 for employee salaries and $75,000 for employer matching funds.

House Bill 1001 covers expenses for the state House. The legislation appropriates $311,500 for employee salaries, along with $57,000 for personal services matching and $1.6 million for maintenance, operations and expenses.

House Bill 1052 funds the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. The act sets aside $60,500 for operating expenses, $2,000 in professional fees and $8.23 million in research development funds. The bill will fund a program of research through the University of Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, according to a news release from Sanders' office.

House Bill 1056 sets appropriations for the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. The legislation includes $25,000 in operating expenses and $1.975 million in research and development.

House Bill 1057 appropriates funds for the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. The bill includes $14,200 in operating expenses and $6.966 million in research and development funds. The act also provides a second appropriation of $15 million for research and development.

House Bill 1058 addresses allocations for the Wheat Promotion Board. The act appropriates $3,599 in operating expenses and $440,895 in research and development. This funding will support a program of research through the UA Agricultural Experiment Station, officials said in the release.