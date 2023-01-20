Gamecocks cruise, run record to 19-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Aliyah Boston could be scoring and grabbing even more rebounds for top-ranked South Carolina.

Surrounded by a talented group of Gamecocks, the reigning AP national player of the year gets to watch the end of some blowouts. So she is showing off her efficiency, and putting in the work elsewhere.

Boston collected 16 points and 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes as South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt 96-48 on Thursday night for the Gamecocks' 25th consecutive victory. With her fourth consecutive double-double and 12th this season, Boston matched the program record of 72 set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982.

Coach Dawn Staley said she knows people wonder what will happen when South Carolina needs the 6-5 forward to play 30 or 35 minutes.

"She's built to go the long haul," Staley said of Boston, who knocked down all of her eight shots. "She's very efficient in what she does. And we've got a great strength coach that is on top of all of that. So if she's not getting a 30-plus minute night, they're doing other stuff to balance that out."

South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) evened up the all-time series at 21 with the Gamecocks' 15th consecutive victory, including seven in a row at Memorial Gymnasium. The Gamecocks hadn't been tied with Vanderbilt since splitting the first games in 1991-92.

Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 17 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-6) remains winless in league play. Coach Shea Ralph has only eight Commodores available because of season-ending injuries to three players before her second season opener. That has her focusing on improvement like playing through fatigue, communication and controlling what they can.

"Today to me is not indicative of the growth of our team," Ralph said. "Are there things we need to get better at? Yes, clearly there are. There's things that we must get better at if we want to continue to be competitive in every game that we play. But I'm proud of the growth that we've had."

Marnelle Garraud led Vanderbilt with 15 points. Ciaja Harbison, Vanderbilt's leading scorer at 19 points per game, was held to nine. Demi Washington finished with 10.

The Commodores played tough early with six lead changes. Vanderbilt last led 9-8 with 4:22 left in the first quarter on a driving layup by Garraud off a bad pass by Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton.

Cooke knocked down a jumper with 3:56 left to put the Gamecocks ahead to stay, and they led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. South Carolina put together 18 straight in outscoring Vanderbilt 27-8 in the second quarter.

South Carolina led as much as 46 late in the third before taking a 74-30 lead into the fourth.

In other games involving Top 25 women's teams, Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 18 points and No. 2 Ohio State beat Northwestern 84-54 to push its program-best, season-opening winning streak to 19 games. The Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0) led wire to wire and closed the first quarter on a 10-1 run, with eight of the points from Mikesell. Ohio State led by 38 points in the fourth quarter and didn't allow Northwestern (6-12, 0-8) to come closer than nine points after the first two minutes of the second quarter. ... Olivia Miles scored 20 points and Maddy Westbeld had 15, including a layup that put No. 7 Notre Dame ahead for good in a 57-54 victory over Clemson. The Fighting Irish (15-2, 6-1) held on despite scoring 31 fewer points than their 88.1 average per game coming in. Notre Dame's defense, though, kicked in when it counted most, force eight turnovers by Clemson (12-8, 3-5) in the final period. ... Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin. Maryland (15-4, 6-2) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15 at the end of the first quarter. Sellers was 5 of 7 from the floor and 3 of 4 from long distance. She finished 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. ... Georgia Amoore scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half and No. 12 Virginia Tech held off Pittsburgh 69-62 on Thursday night. Amoore made a pair of clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter, first when the Panthers pulled within four and again when they cut it to five with 2:18 to play. ... Yvonne Ejim had 22 points and 12 rebounds, McKayla Williams added 19 points and seven boards and No. 16 Gonzaga held off Pacific 81-78. Gonzaga led for 39 minutes, 18 seconds, with an advantage as high as 16 points. But Pacific scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to make it close down the stretch. Katlynne Truong finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for Gonzaga (18-2, 8-0). ... Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke, ending the Blue Devils' 11-game winning streak. Eva Hodgson's only points of the game came at the foul line in the closing seconds, her pair with 2.8 seconds wrapping up the win. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 13 points for the Tar Heels (13-5, 4-3), who have won four in a row conference games after losing their first three. ... Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 North Carolina State beat Miami 71-61. N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way. Aziaha James added 10 points for N.C. State (14-5, 4-4).

Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) steals the ball from Northwestern guard Sydney Wood (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)



Northwestern forward Courtney Shaw (15) controls the ball as Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

