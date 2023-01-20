Gonzaga’s streak ends at 75 games

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Thursday night.

The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1) was tied with Long Beach State (from 1968-74) for the eighth-longest in Division I history.

Shelton scored 27 points to lead the Lions (14-7, 4-3), who hadn't won in Spokane since 1991 and had lost 25 in a row overall to the Bulldogs.

"For us, it's another sign that our program is moving in the right direction, and that's the biggest thing," Loyola Marymount Coach Stan Johnson said. "Not too many people are going to come up here and win, so I think it just stands and validates the guys we have in the locker room and all the things we've been trying to accomplish."

Gonzaga had won 93 consecutive games against unranked opponents with 69 of those coming at home, and had won its previous 116 WCC games against teams other than Saint Mary's and BYU.

"The home streak is over," Bulldogs Coach Mark Few said. "It was going to end sometime and it ended in a tough, hard-fought battle. Our guys battled back and had a shot to keep it going. ... I don't think anybody is going to touch that (streak) for quite some time."

Jalin Anderson added 15 points and Keli Leaupepe had 11 for the Lions. Loyola Marymount led by as many as nine in the second half and held off Gonzaga's late run.

"Cam's had a really tremendous year thus far and I thought he put pressure on them getting in the paint," Johnson said. "I thought he made some good decisions finding his guys and I thought he had great poise, and that's what you want from a veteran point guard."

Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Nolan Hickman chipped in 12 points and six assists for the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 115-75 win over Portland last Saturday.

Gonzaga struggled from the floor, shooting 44.4% overall and going 4 of 14 (28.6%) from three-point range and 15 of 23 (65.2%) from the free-throw line.

In other Top 25 men's games Thursday night, Braden Smith had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39. Zach Edey had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1). They won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2. Joshua Ola-Joseph led Minnesota (7-10, 1-6) with 13 points. ... Courtney Ramey scored 16 points, Azoulas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 11 Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat Southern California 81-66. Coach Tommy Lloyd changed up his starting lineup in hopes of shaking up Arizona's struggling offense and unproductive bench. The Wildcats (16-3, 5-3) had a much better flow with Cedric Henderson Jr. starting and Pelle Larsson coming off the bench, racing to a 15-point halftime lead. Arizona bogged down a bit in the second half, but shot 48% from the floor and 12 for 24 from three-point range after failing to eclipse 38% in four of its last five games. Larsson had 15 of Arizona's 21 bench points. The Wildcats were solid defensively all night, holding USC (13-6, 5-3) to 37% shooting. ... Reyne Smith made seven three-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and Charleston beat Monmouth 69-55 for its 19th consecutive victory. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation's longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season. Andrew Ball scored 16 points for Monmouth (1-18, 0-6). ... A.J. Hoggard had 16 points and seven assists and Michigan State beat No. 24 Rutgers 70-57 The Spartans (13-6, 5-3) overcame an awful start, trailing by nine in the opening minutes, to lead 36-30 at halftime and by 16 points in the second half. Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Rutgers (13-6, 5-3). ... Johnell Davis scored 14 points, Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points and No. 24 Florida Atlantic won its 17th consecutive game, beating UTSA 83-64 in San Antonio. Reserve Alijah Martin added 11 points and Nate Boyd had 10 for the Owls (18-1, 8-0). Jacob Germany had 13 points and 11 rebounds and DJ Richards also scored 13 points for the Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8).

Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy, left, shoots against Michigan State's Jaden Akins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 70-57. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, and Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt (5) vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State's Tre Holloman, left, and Rutgers' Dean Reiber (21) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Rutgers' Caleb McConnell, right, grabs a loose ball near Michigan State's Pierre Brooks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell applauds during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, and Rutgers' Dean Reiber reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, center, and Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, left, and Cam Spencer (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

