High school basketball schedule

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boys

4A-4

Subiaco Academy 60, Pottsville 54

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 39, Centerpoint 38

Fouke 45, Bismarck 30

2A-5

Bigelow 72, Cutter-Morning Star 45

1A-7

Kirby 79, Blevins 40

Nonconference

Dierks 51, Lafayette County 46

Mineral Springs 81, Legacy Academy 78

Piggott 59, Winona, Mo. 58

Girls

4A-3

Forrest City 47, Brookland 40

Highland 68, Wynne 55

Southside Batesville 44, Trumann 24

3A-7

Centerpoint 37, Benton Harmony Grove 28

2A-3

Buffalo Island 59, Marmaduke 45

Riverside 44, Bay 27

2A-5

Bigelow 54, Cutter-Morning Star 16

1A-7

Kirby 76, Blevins 26

Nonconference

Mammoth Spring 43, Thayer, Mo. 39

Mineral Springs 49, Legacy Academy 42

TODAY'S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Bryant

Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Springdale at Fort Smith Northside

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Little Rock Parkview

Little Rock Christian at Jacksonville#

Maumelle at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Vilonia at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Batesville at Nettleton

Greene County Tech at Marion

Paragould at West Memphis

Valley View at Searcy

5A-SOUTH

Benton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs

Texarkana at Sheridan

White Hall at Lake Hamilton

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Alma

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Siloam Springs at Russellville

Van Buren at Harrison

4A-1

Gentry at Berryville

Huntsville at Gravette

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

Prairie Grove at Farmington

4A-3

Forrest City at Brookland*

Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville*

Trumann at Batesville Southside*

Wynne at Highland*

4A-4

Fountain Lake at Morrilton

Mena at Ozark

Waldron at Dardanelle

4A-5

Clinton at Joe T. Robinson

Heber Springs at Lonoke

LISA Academy West at Bauxite

Little Rock Hall at Little Rock Christian*

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville

Camden Fairview at De Queen

Magnolia at Hope

Malvern at Ashdown

4A-8

Monticello at Mills

Star City at Hamburg

Stuttgart at Crossett

Watson Chapel at Warren

3A-1

Lincoln at Green Forest

Valley Springs at Flippin

West Fork at Elkins

3A-2

Cave City at Newport

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Melbourne at Salem

3A-3

Harrisburg at Manila*

Rivercrest at Gosnell*

3A-4

Cedarville at Booneville

Cossatot River at Paris

Danville at Hackett

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian at Atkins

Dover at Maumelle Charter

Mayflower at Baptist Prep

Perryville at Lamar, ppd.

3A-6

Bald Knob at Riverview

Episcopal Collegiate at LISA Academy North

Harding Academy at Rose Bud

Pangburn at Helena

3A-7

Jessieville at Genoa Central

Prescott at Glen Rose

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway

Dumas at DeWitt

Drew Central at Smackover

Lake Village McGehee

2A-1

Cotter at Life Way Christian

Eureka Springs at Yellville-Summit

Greenland at Haas Hall Bentonville

2A-2

Mount Vernon-Enola at Marshall

Quitman at Sloan-Hendrix

White County Central at Izard County

2A-3

East Poinsett County at Earle

Marmaduke at Buffalo Island Central

Rector at Cross County

Riverside at Bay

2A-4

Future School at Mansfield

Hector at Johnson County Westside

Magazine at Lavaca

Western Yell County at Mountainburg

2A-5

Conway Christian at Magnet Cove

Mountain Pine at England

2A-6

Barton at Palestine-Wheatley

Carlisle at KIPP Delta

Hazen at Des Arc

Marianna at McCrory

2A-7

Acorn at Dierks

2A-8

Gurdon at Parkers Chapel

Ouachita at Junction City

1A-1E

Deer at Oark

Kingston at Lead Hill

Mount Judea at Alpena

1A-1W

The New School at Mulberry

1A-2

Shirley at Concord

Viola at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge at Armorel

Hillcrest at KIPP Blytheville

Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree

1A-5

Bradford at Midland

Brinkley at Marvell-Elaine

Scott Charter at Augusta

1A-7

Bradley at Mount Ida

Lafayette County at Taylor

Mineral Springs at Oden

1A-8

Bearden at Dermott

Friendship Aspire at Strong

Hampton at Emerson

Nevada at Hermitage

Nonconference

Clarksville at Pulaski Academy

Conway at Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends#

Foreman at Fouke

Horatio at Eagletown, Okla.

*Boys only

#Girls only