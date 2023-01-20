High school basketball schedule

THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boys
4A-4
Subiaco Academy 60, Pottsville 54
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 39, Centerpoint 38
Fouke 45, Bismarck 30
2A-5
Bigelow 72, Cutter-Morning Star 45
1A-7
Kirby 79, Blevins 40
Nonconference
Dierks 51, Lafayette County 46
Mineral Springs 81, Legacy Academy 78
Piggott 59, Winona, Mo. 58
Girls
4A-3
Forrest City 47, Brookland 40
Highland 68, Wynne 55
Southside Batesville 44, Trumann 24
3A-7
Centerpoint 37, Benton Harmony Grove 28
2A-3
Buffalo Island 59, Marmaduke 45
Riverside 44, Bay 27
2A-5
Bigelow 54, Cutter-Morning Star 16
1A-7
Kirby 76, Blevins 26
Nonconference
Mammoth Spring 43, Thayer, Mo. 39
Mineral Springs 49, Legacy Academy 42
TODAY'S GAMES
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Bryant
Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
Springdale at Fort Smith Northside
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Little Rock Parkview
Little Rock Christian at Jacksonville#
Maumelle at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Vilonia at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Batesville at Nettleton
Greene County Tech at Marion
Paragould at West Memphis
Valley View at Searcy
5A-SOUTH
Benton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Pine Bluff at Hot Springs
Texarkana at Sheridan
White Hall at Lake Hamilton
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Alma
Mountain Home at Greenwood
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Van Buren at Harrison
4A-1
Gentry at Berryville
Huntsville at Gravette
Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian
Prairie Grove at Farmington
4A-3
Forrest City at Brookland*
Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville*
Trumann at Batesville Southside*
Wynne at Highland*
4A-4
Fountain Lake at Morrilton
Mena at Ozark
Waldron at Dardanelle
4A-5
Clinton at Joe T. Robinson
Heber Springs at Lonoke
LISA Academy West at Bauxite
Little Rock Hall at Little Rock Christian*
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville
Camden Fairview at De Queen
Magnolia at Hope
Malvern at Ashdown
4A-8
Monticello at Mills
Star City at Hamburg
Stuttgart at Crossett
Watson Chapel at Warren
3A-1
Lincoln at Green Forest
Valley Springs at Flippin
West Fork at Elkins
3A-2
Cave City at Newport
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Melbourne at Salem
3A-3
Harrisburg at Manila*
Rivercrest at Gosnell*
3A-4
Cedarville at Booneville
Cossatot River at Paris
Danville at Hackett
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian at Atkins
Dover at Maumelle Charter
Mayflower at Baptist Prep
Perryville at Lamar, ppd.
3A-6
Bald Knob at Riverview
Episcopal Collegiate at LISA Academy North
Harding Academy at Rose Bud
Pangburn at Helena
3A-7
Jessieville at Genoa Central
Prescott at Glen Rose
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway
Dumas at DeWitt
Drew Central at Smackover
Lake Village McGehee
2A-1
Cotter at Life Way Christian
Eureka Springs at Yellville-Summit
Greenland at Haas Hall Bentonville
2A-2
Mount Vernon-Enola at Marshall
Quitman at Sloan-Hendrix
White County Central at Izard County
2A-3
East Poinsett County at Earle
Marmaduke at Buffalo Island Central
Rector at Cross County
Riverside at Bay
2A-4
Future School at Mansfield
Hector at Johnson County Westside
Magazine at Lavaca
Western Yell County at Mountainburg
2A-5
Conway Christian at Magnet Cove
Mountain Pine at England
2A-6
Barton at Palestine-Wheatley
Carlisle at KIPP Delta
Hazen at Des Arc
Marianna at McCrory
2A-7
Acorn at Dierks
2A-8
Gurdon at Parkers Chapel
Ouachita at Junction City
1A-1E
Deer at Oark
Kingston at Lead Hill
Mount Judea at Alpena
1A-1W
The New School at Mulberry
1A-2
Shirley at Concord
Viola at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge at Armorel
Hillcrest at KIPP Blytheville
Mammoth Spring at Marked Tree
1A-5
Bradford at Midland
Brinkley at Marvell-Elaine
Scott Charter at Augusta
1A-7
Bradley at Mount Ida
Lafayette County at Taylor
Mineral Springs at Oden
1A-8
Bearden at Dermott
Friendship Aspire at Strong
Hampton at Emerson
Nevada at Hermitage
Nonconference
Clarksville at Pulaski Academy
Conway at Washington D.C. Sidwell Friends#
Foreman at Fouke
Horatio at Eagletown, Okla.
*Boys only
#Girls only
[]