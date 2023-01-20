Hobbs State Park encourages winter visitors with Saturday program

Park interpreter Chris Pistole says in many ways winter is his favorite time of year at Hobbs State Park.

"Winter is one of the best times to do some hiking or biking on our 54 miles of trails, because you don't have the heat and humidity of summer in Arkansas -- and no insects, ticks or poison ivy," says Pistole, who has been an interpreter at Hobbs for just over four years. "Another thing I really like to tell people is that in the wintertime, you can really see the bones of the land, the hills and the valleys that make up our Ozark region, and the interesting structure of the trees. I like to see the Ozarks in the winter as well as in the summer."

Pistole wants to convince would-be visitors that "the park is still a great place to come and explore, even in the winter, especially if have cabin fever," and to do that, he's put together this year's edition of Wonders of Winter Wildlife -- WOWW, for short -- from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. The event features family-focused programs, craft tables and a short hike:

9-11 a.m. -- Birds & Breakfast: In this educational program, ornithologists and students from the University of Arkansas catch winter birds -- especially songbirds -- in mist nets. Then a presenter talks about the birds, participants get to see the birds up close, and then the bird are released back into the park.

11:15 a.m.-noon -- Eagle Awareness Month: Celebrate Eagle Awareness Month and the bald eagle with photographer Mike Martin's program of eagle images.

Noon-3 p.m. -- Tabletop Learning Stations and Crafts: Drop in and learn about winter wildlife and visit craft-making stations. Crafts include an eagle mask, pine cone bird feeder and squirrel crafts. Non-craft tables feature bald eagles, mammal skins and skulls, winter birds and bird-feeding, and the eight "Ates" of winter survival strategies.

Pistole says the strategies for winter survival seen among animals at Hobbs include hibernation, migration and even frogs that freeze almost solid until spring. "There are some really fascinating stories to be told."

1-1:45 p.m. -- Squirrels: Nutty Forest Friends and Bushy-Tailed Benefits: For National Squirrel Appreciation Day, a park interpreter will lead an easy hike around the quarter-mile ADA-accessible Ozark Plateau Trail and talk about three of Arkansas's squirrel species and how they are unsung heroes of the forest.

"Squirrels are really important in the forest eco-system because they end up planting a lot of trees when they bury seeds and nuts for food," Pistole says. "I know squirrels drive some people crazy at their bird feeders, and this is the good and the bad about squirrels -- but mostly the good."

Pistole, originally from Pittsburg, Kan., says he was born with a natural aptitude for the outdoors, "always drawn to being outside and exploring." He studied biology at Pittsburg State University and later, as an employee of the school, traveled all over southeastern Kansas doing outreach programs about Kansas mammals.

"I was drawn to Arkansas because I knew the reputation of Arkansas state parks," he says. "They're one of the best in the country for how interpretation is supported. And now I'm a certified interpretive trainer, so I get to help train new park interpreters on subjects I love."

FAQ

Wonders of Winter Wildlife

WHEN -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- 789-5000

BONUS -- Hobbs State Park is also hosting night-sky viewing Saturday starting with a lecture at the Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. The event is free; bring a telescope and a flashlight with a red balloon or red cloth over the lens or use telescopes provided by SCAS.