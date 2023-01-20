Housing starts decline 1.4% in December

New U.S. home construction declined for a fourth-straight month in December, closing a disappointing year for an industry that saw annual housing starts fall for the first time since 2009.

Residential starts decreased 1.4% last month to a 1.38 million annualized rate, a five-month low, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. New construction fell 3% in 2022 after surging the prior year. The December drop was caused by a slump in multifamily projects, according to the agency.

Single-family home building jumped to a 909,000 annualized rate last month, the most since August. Throughout 2022, however, about 1 million single-family houses were started, down 10.6% from 2021 -- the biggest drop since 2009.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 1.36 million residential starts in December.

Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, fell 1.6% to an annualized 1.33 million units in December, the fewest since May 2020. Construction permits for single-family homes dropped 6.5% last month, also the lowest since the early months of the covid-19 pandemic, according to the Census data.

The housing market rapidly deteriorated last year in the wake of the Federal Reserve's most aggressive campaign of interest rate increases since the 1980s. That sent mortgage rates soaring and sidelined many prospective buyers, prompting many builders to offer incentives in hopes of bolstering demand.

While builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in January, the improvement followed declines every month last year, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders. That report Wednesday also pointed to builders still contending with high construction costs and challenging affordability.

Multifamily starts, which are volatile from month to month, slid 19% in December, while permits for new construction rose, according to the Census Bureau. Total new construction decreased in three of four U.S. regions. The number of homes completed dropped 8.4% to an annualized 1.41 million.

Existing-home sales for December and the full year will be released today, followed by new home sales data next week.

Information for this report was contributed by Jordan Yadoo and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS).