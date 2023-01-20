Sections
In the news

Today at 3:40 a.m.

• Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old were arrested on charges of robbery and gang assault after a 16-year-old boy was beaten unconscious on a Harlem street in New York City and his Air Jordans were stolen off his feet.

• Greg Steube, a Florida congressman, "is making progress and in good spirits" after suffering "several serious injuries" when he fell 25 feet off a ladder while cutting trees on his Gulf Coast property, his office said.

• Ben Saunders, the series editor, hailed the alliance of Penguin Classics and Marvel Comics to produce new editions of "vital works of popular culture," described as "unique, single-volume introductions to the first decade of The Avengers, the original X-Men, and the Fantastic Four."

• Nickie Mali Lum Davis of Honolulu was sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit lobbying effort to get the government to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S.

• Rishi Sunak, U.K. prime minister, apologized for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car, and his travels also drew criticism after he flew from northwest to northeast England at taxpayer expense as he promoted aid for community projects.

• George Caram Steeh, a U.S. district judge, said the Detroit Institute of Arts is "blameless" and urged the museum and a Brazilian art collector to go back to the drawing board to resolve their dispute over an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh.

• Bob Dean Jr., a Louisiana nursing home owner who faces criminal and civil complaints over evacuating residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida, is now being sued by federal authorities who say he misspent $4 million.

• Benjamin Laws of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration said he is "unambiguous" in declaring "no known connections" as officials try to quell a controversy over whether offshore wind power projects are causing whale strandings in Northeast waters.

• Cody Norton of Michigan's Natural Resources Department hailed "a continued trend of statistical stability" for the gray wolf after a decadeslong comeback, with a survey estimating that 136 packs of four to five animals each now roam the state's Upper Peninsula.

