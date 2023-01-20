Investors hopeful Fed’s hand may ease

Easing inflation and a cooling job market in the United States are raising hopes on Wall Street that a gentler Federal Reserve is on the way in 2023.

That's despite the central bank's own declaration that U.S. policymakers will keep raising rates from the current 15-year high, and then hold them there into 2024.

But investors hope that when the central bank emerges from its next meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, its messaging will take a more dovish turn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the narrative begins to pivot toward what investors are looking for," said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Major stock indexes have gained ground so far this year after a dismal 2022 in a show of confidence from Wall Street. An even bigger signal of where the Fed might go next is coming from the Treasury market.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, has been edging lower so far this year.

"The two year is, in essence, the barometer for where the Treasury market thinks the Fed is headed," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

The central bank has been adamant that it plans to continue raising rates this year and that it sees no rate cuts until 2024, at the earliest.

The Fed has raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from roughly zero a year ago. It will announce its next decision on interest rates Feb. 1, and investors are largely forecasting a rise of just a quarter point, down from December's half-point increase and four previous three-quarter-point increases.

The Fed's goal in raising interest rates has been to fight inflation by making borrowing more difficult and to slow economic growth. The strategy, though, hurts investment prices and risks slowing the economy too much, causing a recession.

The U.S. economy contracted during the first half of 2022 and grew slightly during the third-quarter. Economists expect incoming gross domestic product data to show slight growth during the fourth quarter.

Weak GDP data last year came in sharp contrast to solid growth in 2021.

On Wall Street, recent economic reports have raised investors' hope that the Fed might succeed in taming inflation sooner than policymakers realize, while inflicting less damage to the economy.

Annual inflation eased in December for a sixth straight month. The employment market remains strong, but workers' wage gains have slowed, easing pressure on inflation.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard acknowledged Thursday that inflation is easing and suggested it was possible the Fed's interest rate increases could slow price acceleration without causing significant job losses.

Speaking in Chicago, Brainard sketched out a more optimistic outlook for inflation than some Fed speakers have in recent days.

At the same time, Brainard cautioned that inflation remains high and said the Fed will have to keep borrowing rates elevated "for some time" to curb price growth. She did not explicitly signal whether she would support a quarter- or half-point increase.

And Brainard departed from recent comments from most Fed officials by not specifying the final level that she thought the Fed's key rate should reach. Most other Fed officials who spoke this week have said the benchmark rate should top 5%.

Consumer sentiment on inflation, meanwhile, has also improved. A closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showed consumers lowered their expectations this month for inflation in the coming year to 4%, the lowest reading since April 2021.

Information for this report was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.