Knife chase results in arrest

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested on a felony assault charge Tuesday after police said he chased his wife with a knife and threatened her at their home.

Taylor Sean Smallwood, 28, was arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Spring Street on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class William Stockwell was dispatched to Smallwood's home regarding an assault.

While en route, the officer was told a man was chasing his wife around their home with a knife, but had left the scene. The wife, who had blood on her left arm, told the officer her husband, Smallwood, had picked up a steak knife and charged at her with it.

She said she ran to the bathroom and closed the door. Smallwood then began stabbing the bathroom door and cut himself before "busting" the door open, according to her account.

The wife said Smallwood wiped blood from his hand on her, threw the knife in the trash can and left the house.

Officers found Smallwood a few minutes later and took him into custody, police said.