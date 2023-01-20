Little Rock man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 fatal shooting

Johnathan Tori Davis, 28, of Little Rock has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for fatally shooting the father of his girlfriend's child more than two years ago.

Dominic Kierre Tillman, 28, was found dead by police at the Baptist Medical Center emergency room on April 1, 2021. Hospital staff did not know his name and told police Tillman had been dropped off by an unknown woman driving a black 2011 BMW.

The car wasn't in the parking lot when police arrived but returned a few minutes later with Davis driving and his girlfriend, Ikeisha Jovan Jones, in the passenger seat. Police detained the couple and seized a handgun lying on the car's front center console.

Investigators determined Tillman's identity and went to his Boyd Street home, noting that police had been in the area earlier -- about 15 minutes before Tillman arrived at the hospital -- to investigate a report of a possible gunshot in the area.

Davis told police that he and Jones had gone to Tillman's home to pick up her 3-year-old daughter, describing how he had waited in the car while Jones retrieved the girl.

Davis said he saw Tillman and Jones arguing on the front porch by the door, then Tillman ran up on him, leading to a struggle in which he took Tillman's gun away and shot Tillman in the chest with it. Davis said he grabbed the weapon during the altercation when he saw Tillman reach for it. Davis said he and Jones then drove Tillman to the hospital.

Jones also told police that she had argued with Tillman on the front porch until he had moved her out of the way and charged at Davis. She said she didn't see them fight but heard a gunshot, watched Tillman fall to the ground, then saw Davis hold a gun. Jones said she and Davis left Tillman at the hospital so they could go back and get her child and Tillman's 7-year-old sister, whom they took to a babysitter, before returning to the hospital.

An anonymous witness told police she heard an argument at the home, then saw a man run from the front porch toward a second man who shot him, stating that she did not see a between the men. The woman further stated she heard another woman screaming to call 911 and then saw a car leaving.

Davis was arrested the day of the slaying and has been jailed ever since. Sentencing papers filed on Tuesday show he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder reduced from first-degree murder in exchange for a 20-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

As part of the plea agreement negotiated by deputy prosecutor Tonia Acker and defense attorney Bill James, a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped. Davis, who has a prior conviction for being a felon with a firearm, fleeing and forgery, will have to serve 17 years before he can apply for parole.