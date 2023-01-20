Little Rock pastor Jackson named head of Arkansas Fair Housing Commission

Iverson Jackson, a pastor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, was named executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission on Friday by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Fair Housing Commission is a state agency that works alongside the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to enforce fair housing rules and regulations.

Jackson serves as the senior pastor of Zoe Bible Church in Little Rock and as a constituent and governmental relations liaison in the Arkansas secretary of state’s office. In 2008, he retired from the U.S. Army Reserves after 25 years of service, according to a news release.

In that release, Sanders called Jackson “a strong leader who shares my compassionate vision to empower Arkansans with greater opportunity and prosperity, making him a clear choice for the position. I am confident that he will work with Inspector General Allison Bragg to promote fair housing access for all Arkansans.”

Jackson is the national vice president of Ministers Taking a STAND, an organization affiliated with Staying True to America’s National Destiny Foundation, a conservative nonprofit that states its mission as “to unite Americans as one nation under God.” Jackson is also the chairman of the African American Coalition of Arkansas, an organization affiliated with the Republican Party of Arkansas.

Jackson serves on the Southern Arkansas University Foundation Board and several other boards in his community, according to the news release.

His radio show “The Life of God" is heard weekdays in central Arkansas on KJBN-AM.

Jackson received an undergraduate degree from Southern Arkansas University and a master’s degree from Webster University.