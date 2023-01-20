LIVE! Music: Wade Bowen at Majestic Fort Smith, OzMoMu in Eureka Springs

Wade Bowen stops in Fort Smith on Saturday. The red dirt country musician plays at 8 p.m. with opener Matt Williams at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $20-$25 at majesticfortsmith.com. If you can't catch this show, Bowen brings his tour back to Arkansas for a show at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on April 7.

ELSEWHERE

• The Ozark Mountain Music Festival continues today starting at 4 p.m. with JP Stringfield followed by Haymakers, Good Morning Bedlam, Tyler Gregory, and headliner Lindsay Lou at 10 p.m.; music returns at noon Saturday with Casey and the Atta Boys followed by "Icky" Ichniowski, Front Porch, Ashtyn Barbare, Willy Tea Taylor, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Patti Steel Duo, The Mighty Pines, Dome B Roy then Marbin. The festival concludes with a performance by Eagle Rock Gospel Singers at noon at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

• Rackensack performs at 7 p.m. today at TXAR House, 330 S. First St. in Bentonville.

• Reed Stewart, The Big Sad and Gavin Sumrall peform at 8 p.m. today at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

• Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. and That 1 Guy performs at 9:30 p.m. today; Keller Williams plays at 7 p.m. Saturday; Maggie Rose performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Sip & Sing with 96 Miles happens at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale.

• Jesse Dean plays at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Durham.

• Time for Three performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Davina & The Vagabonds perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org

• Woody and Sunshine perform at 8 p.m. today; The Fighting Side performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.



