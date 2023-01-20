SUN BELT MEN

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 80, ARKANSAS STATE 71

Unable to climb out of an early hole, Arkansas State dropped a sixth straight Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) jumped out to a 15-4 lead before the first media timeout, and while a 9-0 run midway through the first half pulled the Red Wolves to within five, the Ragin' Cajuns stretched things back out and led 43-30 at halftime.

ASU (9-11, 1-6) scored the first eight points of the second half to get within five, but Louisiana-Lafayette responded once more with a 14-2 push over the next 4:27 to fully take control of things.

Jordan Brown was dominant for the Ragin' Cajuns, finishing with 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds.

Terrance Ford led the Red Wolves with 14 points, while Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington each added 13.