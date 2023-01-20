Mercury prompts fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork walleye

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on two north Arkansas lakes.

The advisory comes after some walleye from both Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake, collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and tested by the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, were found to contain levels of mercury that could put human health at risk, according to a news release.

The Health Department has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to answer the public's questions on the advisory, according to the release.

More than 20 bodies of water in Arkansas are under a fish consumption advisory due to mercury. All 50 states have consumption advisories for at least one fish species due to mercury, according to the release.

The advisory does not affect swimmers, skiers, boaters, catch-and-release activities or other recreational uses and does not limit the use of Bull Shoals Lake or Norfork Lake as a drinking water source, according to the release.

Occasional fish consumers, such as vacationers and sport anglers, are at little risk for adverse health effects. Those most at risk include pregnant women, small children and people who frequently eat walleye from Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes, according to the release.

According to the advisory:

• High-risk groups such as pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women planning to be pregnant and children under the age of 7 should not eat walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes.

• Others are advised to eat no more than two meals per month of walleye 18 inches or longer from these lakes.

Eating fish with mercury will not make people sick right away, but it can build up in the body and over time potentially cause health problems, according to the release.