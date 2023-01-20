Sections
Mills High student arrested with non-functioning pistol

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:03 p.m.
Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School on East Dixon Road in Pulaski County is shown in this July 28, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)


Pulaski County deputies on Thursday afternoon arrested a student at Mills High School who had a nonworking gun, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The student, who was not named in the release, was charged with theft by receiving when deputies learned that the gun had been reported stolen in Little Rock. The student was given a court date and released to guardians.

Deputies found the Glock 17 9 mm pistol after a school resource officer got a report that a student had a gun. The handgun was nonfunctional and could not be used as a firearm, the report states.


