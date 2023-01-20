



• Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mount Baldy, San Bernardino County sheriff's representative Gloria Huerta said. Search-and-rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks, and they have not been able to resume, Huerta said. They are searching for Sands as weather allows with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it's safe, authorities said. The latest in a series of storms that has created dangerous mountain conditions swept into Southern California last Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers have recently died in the area. Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View." He also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991′s "Naked Lunch," 1993′s "Boxing Helena," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas." Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television. He has five films in development or post-production.

• A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden's left eyelid was a noncancerous growth, said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden. O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House on Wednesday that a biopsy showed the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a "very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth." Surgeons also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden's right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma -- the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable. It's considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of the skin -- doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision -- and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening. "Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," O'Connor wrote. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."





First lady Jill Biden unveils the holiday decorations at the White House on Nov. 28, 2022. (Leigh Vogel/The New York Times)





