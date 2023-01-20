Walmart expanding Associate-to-Driver

Walmart Inc. said Thursday that it's expanding the truck driver training program it started last year to include more company employees.

Walmart's Associate-to-Driver pilot program gave supply chain employees in some parts of the country a chance to earn their commercial driver's licenses in 12 weeks and step into a job driving for the company's private truck fleet.

Walmart said it will extend the opportunity to workers in its stores, distribution and fulfillment centers, and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating transportation office.

Walmart drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year plus benefits, the company said. And the earnings can go up for Walmart drivers who have been with the company even longer.

The Associate-to-Driver pilot aims to build up a pipeline of drivers in the midst of a longtime truck driver shortage. According to the American Trucking Association, the trucking industry will see a driver shortfall of 160,000 by 2030.

-- Serenah McKay

Citibank runs afoul of gun law in Texas

Citigroup is once again facing an ouster from the Texas municipal-bond market after the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton's office determined the bank "discriminates" against the firearms industry.

The ruling indicates that the New York-based bank runs afoul of a law passed nearly two years ago that bars most Texas government contracts with companies that engage in anti-gun business practices. The decision appears to halt the bank's ability to underwrite most municipal-bond offerings in the state.

The bank had temporarily halted its work in the Texas muni market after the law went into effect in September 2021 but had revived that business two months later, saying it complies with the law. Paxton's ruling ends a monthslong look into Citi's corporate policy.

"It has been determined that Citigroup has a policy that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association," Leslie Brock, assistant attorney general chief of the public finance division, wrote in the letter.

The determination means that Citigroup's so-called standing letter, a document that allowed the bank to underwrite debt in one of the nation's largest public bond markets, has been rejected.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State stock index loses 6.62 in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 806.53, down 6.62.

"The S&P 500 index fell for a third consecutive day despite a midday rally as corporate earnings, fears of an impending recession, and Federal debt ceiling discussions weigh on market sentiment," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.