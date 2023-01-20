NWA PREPS HOOPS REPORT

Lady Tigers remain in league race

Tom Halbmaier downplayed the fact that he picked up his 400th career victory Tuesday night.

The most significant point to the Lady Tigers’ 51-38 victory over Fort Smith Northside was that it tightened up the top of the 6A-West Conference standings.

Bentonville (15-5, 4-2) now stands one game behind Northside (16-3, 5-1) and Rogers Heritage (16-3, 5-1) in the standings and is tied with Springdale Har-Ber (10-7 4-2), but the Lady Tigers currently own the tiebreaker.

“It was one of those deals of staying near the top,” Halbmaier said. “I’m just really proud of our girls. They did a great job of staying composed and was competing for all four quarters and doing the things they were doing to win the game.

“We’re taking one game at a time. Losing a game the way we did last Friday, then winning this game is a great testament to these kids. They never got down. They practiced hard and got after it.”

Bentonville put together the only serious run of the game during a 3-minute span in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers scored 11 unanswered points — five by Olivia Rustad — and turned a two-point deficit into a 40-31 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.

Northside never recovered as the Lady Bears didn’t get any closer than seven points early in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we did a great job of keeping them off the boards and not giving them second and third opportunities,” Halbmaier said. “Ella then hit a 3-pointer, then Olivia Rustad and we jumped up to a nine-point lead and that gave us some confidence.

“It was one of those deals that Northside has another gear and you’re waiting for it. Our girls did a great job of handling that gear and that next aggression.”

JASPER

Parker not surprised

about Pirates

A look at the 1A-1 East Conference standings and seeing Jasper leading the league with an 11-0 mark might catch a lot of people off guard.

That doesn’t include Pirates coach Mike Parker, whose team will enjoy tonight off without game.

“It’s not surprising to me,” Parker said. “We had everybody coming back but one player, our post, but we got a 6-4 kid that moved up from junior high. So I knew we would be pretty good.”

Jasper improved to 23-4 in impressive fashion as the Pirates claimed a 78-58 win at home against Alpena. Much of the Pirates’ success by its one-two punch in senior guards Huston Davidson and Hudson Lewis.

“They are two outstanding guards,” Parker said. “Both of them are capable of 30 points a game, and sometimes they both can do it in the same game. I can count on good numbers from at least one of them every night, and sometimes both of them in some games.

“Huston is so hard to stop because he’s a 6-4 guard that can do it inside or outside and is pretty quick. A lot of people overlook Hudson because of Huston, but he’s pretty salty. Then we have two seniors that can score and pick up where the other two leave off and fill the gaps.”

Jasper has only three conference games remaining, but two of them are against the Pirates’ toughest contenders in the 1A-1 East standings. Jasper will host Kingston next Friday, then close out league play the following week against Omaha.

“We’ll also play a couple of hard nonconference games during the week of the junior high district tournament,” Parker said. “There’s no breathing room at all. We won’t breathe easy until it’s all over.”

SPRINGDALE

Lady Bulldogs fighting

through injuries

Freshman Kaiya McCoy epitomizes the resolves of the Springdale Lady Bulldogs, who continue to battle despite mounting injuries.

McCoy did not make her usual start on Tuesday against Rogers after sustaining a knee injury in a makeup game last Saturday against Rogers Heritage. But McCoy came off the bench and still led Springdale is scoring with 14 points in a 67-61 overtime defeat to the Lady Mounties.

McCoy was particularly effective in the fourth quarter when she scored 11 points and barely missed a late 3-point attempt that would’ve won the game for Springdale. Freshman Charleen Hudson added 13 points for Springdale, which rallied from a 21-9 deficit to force overtime against Rogers.

“Kaiya went down clutching her knee during the makeup game and we were very concerned, especially after we’ve already lost two players to ACLs,” Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said. “So, we limited her minutes on Tuesday. But I was proud of her effort and her ability to stay focus, especially after having only one day of practice.”

The situation doesn’t get any easier for Springdale (11-8, 3-3), which will be without senior center Tenlye Hambelton, who will likely miss two weeks in concussion protocol after falling and hitting her head while taking a charge on Tuesday.

Springdale plays at league-leading Fort Smith Northside tonight before continuing 6A-West Conference play next week against Bentonville and Springdale Har-Ber.

“We’re going to be limited again but, hopefully, somebody will step up,” Hunsucker said.

OZARK CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Huge test awaits Griffins

Ozark Catholic Academy is 24-4 overall with two of its losses coming against County Line and The New School, league members who are the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the state in Class 1A.

Ozark Catholic will get another chance against County Line (30-0) at home on Tuesday after losing 73-44 to the Indians earlier in 1A-1West Conference play. Ozark Catholic has a bye tonight after beating Decatur 74-28 on Tuesday.

“County Line is a very special team,” Ozark Catholic coach Cody Vaught said. “They can play with about anybody is the state. We’re going to have to play close to perfect and we hope to use a huge crowd and the home court to our advantage.”

Ozark Catholic’s strength is in its senior leadership and a balanced attack that resulted in five players reaching double digits against Decatur on Tuesday. Will Buron led the way with 12 points, followed by Ervin Sanchez and Peyton Goldschmidt, each with 11, and J.P. Schaefer and Jackson Holmes with 10 apiece.

Buron and Perrin Lunsford are 6-foot-5 seniors who provide strength and ability inside.

“We’ve got five seniors who’ve been playing here since they were freshmen,” Vaught said. “Our guys can all score and they play with great effort.”

