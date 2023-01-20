BASEBALL

Royals, Chapman reach deal

The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star. Chapman was once among baseball's most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team. Chapman was kept off New York's roster for the AL division series after missing a mandatory team workout and drawing the ire of Manager Aaron Boone.

GOLF

Thompson out to fast start

PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta. That flawless start on a sunny day in the Southern California desert put Thompson two clear of Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid and Sam Burns. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks), Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) all posted scores of 4 under. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a score of 2-under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a score of 1 under.

Henderson leads LPGA opener

Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season. Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she'd been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona in Orlandol Fla.m on Thursday with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, who finished third in the Race to the CME Globe last year, started fast with birdies on three of her first eight holes. She added three more against one bogey on her inward nine to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 1-over 73.

Donald stuns with a 64

Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday. Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 -- his last hole -- to close with four consecutive birdies and have nine in total on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023. The 45-year-old Englishman's last title was in 2012, when he was the world's top-ranked golfer -- he spent a combined 56 weeks as No. 1 in 2011-12 -- and a regular winner on both sides of the Atlantic. He is now ranked No. 541.

FOOTBALL

Vikings fire veteran DC

The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense. The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They gave up 431 yards and 31 points to the New York Giants in their wild-card round loss last week. Coach Kevin O'Connell was hired a year ago by the Vikings and made Donatell his first defensive coordinator, the fourth different NFL team for which he has filled that role. The 65-year-old Donatell has coached 32 seasons in the league.

Saints' fines rescinded

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation said the NFL also has rescinded separate fines against the team, Coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The person spoke to the Associated Press about the team fines on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the results of those appeals. Jordan, who is New Orleans' career sack leader, also questioned the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling.

Dolphins fire DC, 3 others

The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. "I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Miami Coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores' coaching staff to keep continuity after a strong end to the 2021 season on defense. The Dolphins finished the 2022 season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs. Miami also fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

Leftwich out in Tampa

Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter. Leftwich, 43, was fired Thursday, three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback's first season with Tampa Bay.