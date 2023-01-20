Orthodontist to be honored for on-court achievements

It was like any other day for Mel Collazo. He had just wrapped up a tennis practice when he received a phone call. On the other line was a familiar voice with some big news.

The call was from Rusty Tarwater to inform Collazo that he had been selected for the Arkansas Tennis Association Hall of Fame. Collazo taught the sport to Tarwater -- a member of the Hall of Fame selection committee -- in the late 1970s.

"That was nice to have somebody that I had known for many years call me," Collazo said. "I was very grateful, and it was something that I thought was just a nice touch to my life in tennis."

Collazo, 68, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight alongside the 2022 selection, Buddy Bowman, at the Arkansas Tennis Association's sold-out awards banquet. Bowman's induction ceremony was canceled due to covid-19 concerns.

Collazo first found himself in Arkansas when he toured the tennis facilities at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. He later played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Trojans.

As a professional, Collazo reached as high as the No. 7 singles player in the South and one half of the No. 1 mixed doubles pairing. In 2015, Collazo and his doubles partner, Sal Castillo, were ranked as the No. 1 Men's 60's team in the United States. Collazo has won three U.S. National Champion Gold Balls during his playing career.

After receiving his dental degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a specialty certificate in orthodontics and facial orthopedics from UCLA and a master's degree in oral biology from UCLA, Collazo became an orthodontist in Los Angeles. But after the 1994 Northridge earthquake, Collazo and his family moved back to Arkansas.

"I miss California, I still get chances to go back there when I lecture there. And so it makes it nice that we get to see our old friends, but I wouldn't change living in Arkansas for anything," Collazo said. "It's just been wonderful. The people in the tennis community, the entire community, have been a blessing to my wife and I."

Off the court, Collazo has been a sponsor of multiple college and high school tennis programs and tournaments across Arkansas. In 2007, he and his family were named the Arkansas Tennis Family of the Year.

"The biggest thing is being able to give back to the community," Collazo said. "To me, since I've been blessed with a lot of things and I'm very much about community, the biggest thing is being able to give back not only with my time and efforts but financially."