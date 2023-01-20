Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 20, 1923

EARLE -- Crittenden county has built more than one-third of the hard roads constructed in Arkansas since the federal aid program was launched a few years ago. ... Of the 500 miles allotted Arkansas, more than 200 miles have been constructed in this county. While the road program has cost a great deal, Crittenden county is famed for its highway system. It now leads all other counties in the state in the mileage of hard roads.

50 years ago

Jan. 20, 1973

• The agreement by American Telephone and Telegraph Company to place specific proportions of women and minority-group men in jobs from which they generally have been excluded will cost Southwestern Bell Telephone Company an estimated $3 to $5 million a year, a spokesman for the Arkansas Division said Friday. AT and T announced at Washington Thursday that it had agreed to that policy as well as to giving $15 million in back pay to 15,000 women and minority males against whom it allegedly had discriminated in job assignments, pay and promotions.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The student body president at the University of Arkansas said students should have the day off to properly recognize the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday holiday. Warwick Sabin, president of the Associated Student Government, issued an executive order asking Chancellor John A. White, in the future, to close the Fayetteville campus on the national holiday. Sabin listed several reasons, among them the effort to improve recruitment of minority students.

10 years ago

Jan. 20, 2013

• The 40th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that declared abortion legal inspired a rally of supporters who met Saturday to commemorate the anniversary and promote access to options when it comes to women's health care. A diverse crowd of about 300 people met at the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock to participate in the third annual Rally for Reproductive Justice, organized by the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice and its member organizations. ... It's not an elected official's place to impose on the privacy of a woman's health issue, said state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, one of the speakers at the event. ... Elliott said the rally wasn't about encouraging abortion, but about the right to choose. Keynote speaker Dr. Joycelyn Elders spoke on educating the public about women's rights to health-care options. Elders, an Arkansas native and former U.S. surgeon general, became the first person in Arkansas to become board certified in pediatric endocrinology, which deals with physical growth and sexual development during childhood, in 1978. "Many of our young people don't even know Roe v. Wade exists," she said. "If we had as many laws to educate ... as we do abortion laws, just think where we'd be."