OTHERS SAY: Red flag laws paying off

In New York, laws that allowed authorities to seek orders to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people have existed for about a decade, including the contemporary so-called red flag laws enacted in 2019. Still, in NYC in particular, they were mostly nowhere to be seen.

In the aftermath of new requirements enacted last year, it's promising that local district attorneys are using the laws for their intended purpose. The news website The City reports that a total of 53 such orders have been obtained starting last August, in comparison to only six in the years prior. Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon leads the pack with 35 of the orders; kudos to him.

Let's understand what these laws are, and what they are not: they--temporarily, and with the signoff of a judge--prevent someone from buying or possessing firearms. They do not deprive anyone of their physical liberty, prevent them from going about their daily lives, or take away crucial implements of contemporary life.

In tandem with the Supreme Court's welcome decision to allow New York state to keep implementing its new sensible gun laws, New York is proving that it can adapt to changing circumstances.