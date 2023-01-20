Panel proposes 6% pay raises for Arkansas' constitutional officers, legislators

The Arkansas panel responsible for setting salaries for elected officials proposed on Friday pay increases of 6% for the state's constitutional officers and members of the Legislature.

The Independent Citizens Commission approved the proposal in a majority vote and plans to consider a resolution recommending the salary increases during a Feb. 3 meeting.

Tommy May, vice chair of the board, was the lone dissenter in the vote. He opposed the increase citing falling inflation and a review comparing salaries of Arkansas elected officials with those in neighboring states.

"I don't believe we're looking at 6% plus increases in other states, which would be the benchmark that we could look at," he said.

The six-state review showed members of the Arkansas General Assembly had the highest salaries after their counterparts in Oklahoma in 2021. The other states included in the comparison were Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri and Tennessee.

Chair Annabelle Tuck noted the figures for the other states were likely out of date and could be misleading.

"Our problem here ... because we're meeting during the session, the Legislative Bureau did not have time to get us the figures, the more recent figures, so I don't know what other legislator salaries really are in 2022 going into 2023."

Members of the Arkansas General Assembly currently make $44,356 a year, except for the Senate president pro tempore and the House speaker, who are paid $50,661 annually, according to figures provided by the state auditor's office.

The governor's salary is $158,739. The attorney general makes $146,355 a year, and the secretary of state’s annual salary is $101,322. The state treasurer, auditor and land commissioner each make $95,693 a year.

The lieutenant governor position, which is considered part time, pays $46,704 a year, according to the state auditor's office.

In a letter addressed to committee members, three Arkansas lawmakers said they believed legislative pay increases were not justified. Tuck noted the letter did not necessarily represent the viewpoint of all legislators.