Pantera, Kidzbop shows on sale Jan. 27 at AMP

Adults may headbang, and children may boogie at the AMP this August.

Announced today, Pantera returns to the stage this summer with special guest Lamb of God at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

With original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and Charlie Benante (drums), Pantera brings their tour to Arkansas.

The heavy metal masters got their start in Arlington, Texas, with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Brown and vocalist Anselmo. Pantera is credited with the development and popularization of the groove metal subgenre. To date, the group has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon Jan. 27. Ticket prices are $39.50-$149.50 plus applicable fees.

Joining Pantera for this show are Lamb of God, who released an album, "Omens," in October. The group formed in 1994 and features bassist John Campbell, vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and drummer Art Cruz. Lamb of God is currently on a world tour.

Kidz Bop at the AMP

KIDZ BOP Never Stops will also stop at the Walmart AMP. The ultimate pop concert for kids and their families begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. This tour features four new KIDZ BOP Kids -- Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler -- who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Jan. 27. Prices are $29.50-$59.50 plus applicable fees.

More information at www.amptickets.com.