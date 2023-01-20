Pottsville teacher arrested, faces sexual assault charges

Pope County sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested a Pottsville School District teacher who faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault with a minor, the agency said.

Meredith Lyndsey Hill, 35, is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge James Dunham via Zoom for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. today, pending the filing of formal charges by the 5th Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office, according to the sheriff's office and Pope County jail inmate roster.

Hill is listed on the Pottsville School District website as a seventh-grade science teacher and head coach of the softball and tennis teams.

Larry Dugger, superintendent of the Pottsville School District, said on the school system's website: "Pottsville School District has been made aware of an allegation involving a student and staff member. We are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation into the matter and have taken all appropriate and lawful actions to assure the safety of students, which is the District's top priority at all times. Due to confidentiality considerations for students and staff under applicable law, the District will have no further comment at this time."

Shane Jones, the Pope County sheriff, said the case is an open and ongoing investigation, so he would not comment further.