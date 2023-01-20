PREP BKB: Fayetteville girls earn 6A-West home win

FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville relied on its defense to create turnovers and easy baskets to easily dispatch Fort Smith Southside 70-44 in 6A-West boys action Friday night at Bulldog Arena.

The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4) needed the win to keep pace in the chase for a Class 6A postseason berth as the conference will be at the midpoint next Tuesday.

Fayetteville forced the Mavericks (5-14, 1-6) 17 first-half turnovers en route to a commanding 39-23 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs led 15-11 after one quarter, but a 17-2 run to start the second quarter blew the game open at 32-13 with 3:27 left in the first half. Many of those baskets were off turnovers as Fayetteville quickly turned Southside turnovers into layups on the other end. Max Vollmer scored 8 of his game-high 18 points in the crucial second quarter.

The lead would get as large as 62-33 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Jaiden Wilson.

Xavier Brown added 12 for the Bulldogs. Yazed Taforo scored 16 to lead Southside while Alex Roper added 15.

In the girls' game, Fayetteville (10-10, 3-4) rallied in the final period to outlast Southside 66-54. Wynter Beck (game-high 24 points) scored 10 points while teammate Maisha Washington (21 points) added 5 more as the Lady Bulldogs, trailing 48-47 after three quarters, outscored the Mavericks (6-14, 1-6) 19-6 in the fourth quarter. Sophia Neihouse scored 13 to lead Southside.