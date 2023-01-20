PREP BKB: Har-Ber wins fourth straight game as McDaniel hits game-winner at the buzzer

Pacious McDaniel drove the length of the court for a layup at the buzzer as Springdale Har-Ber edged Bentonville West 54-53 in 6A-West action Friday night.

McDaniel's last-second heroics helped Har-Ber (11-7, 5-1 6A-West) avoid a huge loss after the Lady Wildcats claimed a big double-digit lead early and led by 10 in the fourth quarter. McDaniel finished with 25 points.

West (8-12, 1-6) suffered another narrow conference loss but looked ready to walk out of Wildcat Arena with a stunning win after Ivarianna Johnson hit a clutch layup with under five seconds left, giving West a 53-52 lead.

Har-Ber called a time-out after Johnson's layup and set up an inbound play to McDaniel, who drive the left side of the floor and banked in the game-winner at the buzzer.

Maysa Willis fueled West's fourth-quarter rally by scoring eight of her team-high 21 points and Johnson also scored eight of her 20 in the final quarter.

Delaney Roller scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 13 for Har-Ber.

The win was Har-Ber's fourth straight. The Lady Wildcats will host Rogers on Tuesday. West will host Fayetteville on Tuesday.