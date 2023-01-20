PREP BKB: Lawrence honored before game, then scores 20 in Farmington romp

FARMINGTON -- Jenna Lawrence scored 20 points in limited playing time to lead Farmington to a 67-31 victory over Prairie Grove Friday in 4A-1 Conference action at Cardinal Arena.

Before the game, Lawrence was honored by representatives from McDonald's for being nominated as a McDonald's All-American and for surpassing 2,000 points for her high school career. Rosters for the McDonald's All-American team will be announced next week.

Prairie Grove came into the game with some momentum after beating Berryville 61-34 on Tuesday. But the Lady Tigers (12-6, 4-4) were no match for the Lady Cardinals (22-1, 7-0), who sped to leads of 11-0 and 20-1 in the first quarter. Lawrence swished two 3-pointers before moving inside while scoring eight of the first 18 points for Farmington. Lawrence left good after scoring her 20th point with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.