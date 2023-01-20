PREP BKB: Muldrew’s free-throws lift Springdale past Northside

FORT SMITH – Courtland Muldrew hit two free throws with 23 seconds left and Springdale made a defensive stand at the buzzer for a 49-48 win over Northside at Northside Arena on Friday night.

Springdale (17-4, 6-1) trailed 19-13 after a quarter and 28-22 at the half before going up 40-38 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was back and forth with Denarion Whitmore's two free throws putting Northside up, 48-47, with 48 seconds left before Muldrew was fouled driving to the basket on Springdale's next possession.

Isaiah Sealy led Springdale with 18 points and 11 rebounds, including 11 points and 10 rebounds in the second half.

Muldrew added 15 points with six in the fourth quarter. Carson Tangness hit his first four three-point attempts in the game and finished with 12 points.

Whitmore had 14 points for Northside (12-9, 3-4), and Pum Savoy added 12.