Prison inmate dies of injuries in scuffle

On Saturday, Timothy Hedrick, an inmate, died at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock of injuries he suffered in an altercation involving other inmates on Dec. 28 at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff, according to the state Corrections Department.

The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death, according to a news release. The Department of Corrections also will be conducting an internal investigation into the death, the department stated.

Hedrick, 29, was serving a 15-year sentence out of Fulton County for discharging a firearm from a vehicle.