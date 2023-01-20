Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 336-140 (25.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Yacht Rock in the ninth

BEST BET Topf Road Rules in the fourth

LONG SHOT Mo's Mojo in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $39,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

MO'S MOJO** won $25,000 claiming races this past season at Keeneland and Churchill Downs, and the in-form sprinter has proven route ability. THUNDERSHOOK defeated stronger optional claiming rivals in his last race at Pimlico, and he is the one to beat if brought back fit by winning connections. MYSTERY MO has crossed the wire first in two of his past three races, and he is working well since shipping in from Delaware for Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Mo's Mojo;Talamo;Morse;8-1

8 Thundershook;Santana;Gibson;2-1

2 Mystery Mo;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;3-1

5 Lord Dragon;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

6 American Tattoo;Torres;Mott;6-1

7 Dial in for Lute;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

1 Turfy;Bejarano;Amoss;15-1

4 Principe Guilherme;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

9 Peekacho;Court;Vance;20-1

2 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LI'L GRAZEN*** has found the winner's circle in four consecutive races, including victories at Keeneland and Del Mar. VIOLENT POINT easily defeated second-level allowance runners just two races back at Remington, and she is taking a drop in class and is training well since a disappointing effort. TAP N SWAY was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in an optional claiming win at Indiana. She was claimed by a sharp stable and picks up a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Li'l Grazen;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

8 Violent Point;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

2 Tap N Sway;Bejarano;Shirer;7-2

1 Thetruthisthetruth;Triana;Cogburn;12-1

6 Silvia;Arrieta;Van Berg;10-1

4 Cadeau de Paix;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

9 A Girl Like Me;Garcia;Hollendorfer;10-1

7 Everyotherwon;Juarez;Lauer;15-1

5 Hoping for a Ring;Gonzalez;Schleis;20-1

3 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $50,000

STAY FABULOUS** showed speed before tiring in two strong maiden allowance races at Keeneland, and she is dropping into a maiden claimer and is treated with Lasix for the first time. MIDSUMMER SOIREE had to overcome a slow start in a deceptively strong second-place finish at Churchill, and she represents the red-hot barn of trainer Chris Hartman. I'M BETH DUTTON was a troubled third in her only race as a juvenile and possesses speed. She figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Stay Fabulous;Castillo;Asmussen;2-1

3 Midsummer Soiree;Arrieta;Hartman;5-2

1 I'm Beth Dutton;Baze;Puhich;8-1

4 Naughty Madam;Bejarano;Moquett;6-1

2 Jumpin Judy;Medellin;Milligan;8-1

9 Sweet Shugs;Harr;Cline;10-1

8 I Got a Name;Garcia;Morse;10-1

7 Mor Happy Hours;Talamo;Vance;20-1

5 Her Name Was Lola;Jordan;Jordan;20-1

4 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

TOPF ROAD RULES*** has not raced since May, but he fired big fresh last winter finishing second behind a stake winning sprinter (Gar Hole), and his recent works have been strong. HAMAZING WISDOM was a clear second in an open optional claiming race at Remington, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. BELLAMYS ROAN finished second behind the top selection in a two-turn maiden race last February, and he is making his third start after a long layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Topf Road Rules;Torres;Prather;7-2

7 Hamazing Wisdom;Mojica;Broberg;5-2

6 Bellamys Roan;Castillo;Westermann;4-1

2 Smokin Boots;Triana;Petalino;8-1

11 The Heat Is On;Baze;Pish;10-1

1 Mahomey;Gonzalez;Morse;10-1

9 Afleet Sky;Medellin;Milligan;12-1

8 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;12-1

4 Jacks Spring Break;Bailey;Dixon;15-1

3 Buddy Reaux;Cabrera;Dixon;20-1

10 Ghost Strategy;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

12 Morning Drive;Michel;Lauer;50-1

5 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

HOME BASE** broke uncharacteristically slow and did not handle the muddy track in a disappointing race opening day, but he is dropping to the lowest price of his career and likely rebounds. SIDETOWN has not raced in 11 months, but he is the speed of the speed and picks up a leading rider. GAME DAY PLAY defeated allowance sprinters following a similar layoff in August at Louisiana Downs, and he is adding blinkers for a leading stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Home Base;Bejarano;Gibson;3-1

7 Sidetown;Torres;Prather;4-1

9 Game Day Play;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

11 California Street;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-1

1a First Line;Quinonez;Hewitt;10-1

4 Carl G;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

2 Generator;Court;Vance;12-1

5 Drill's Li'l Man;Gonzalez;Chleborad;15-1

1 Cabot;Jordan;Hewitt;10-1

10 Wesleyan;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

12 Livingontulsatime;Arrieta;Litfin;20-1

3 Wipe the Slate;Bailey;Haran;30-1

8 Nate's Way;Harr;Deatherage;30-1

6 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JOKING WAY*** dueled through rapid fractions before weakening late in an exceptionally talented allowance field at Churchill, and he drew a favorable post and is treated with Lasix for the first time. WILD MULE has worked well in company after a five-length loss in the Advent, and he will appreciate getting back on a fast track. COFFEE CALIENTE scratched out of a route race last week in favor of this sprint, and he sports strong works since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Joking Way;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

2 Wild Mule;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;5-2

1 Coffee Caliente;Saez;Rosin;8-1

3 Straight Luck;Baze;Pish;10-1

5 Westheimer Street;Arrieta;Hartman;9-2

4 Mo's Treasure;Michel;Lukas;12-1

6 Choctaw Zip;Juarez;Witt;20-1

7 Eli's Promise;Bowen;DiVito;15-1

7 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

OSBOURNE** is a stake-placed sprinter who possesses a strong late run, and trainer Ron Moquett is spotting horses where they can win. SKELLY possesses excellent early speed, and the beaten post-time favorite had a legitimate excuse in a troubled race Dec.10. EFFICIENCY earned strong Beyer figures in his first two races sprinting, and he is back at a preferred distance after a pair of decent two-turn races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Osbourne;Bejarano;Moquett;9-5

3 Skelly;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

5 Efficiency;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;9-2

1 Sinner's Sin;Torres;Moquett;8-1

8 Emperador;Juarez;Hiles;12-1

4 Ignitis;Garcia;Lukas;12-1

6 Sparty Sense;Castillo;Maker;15-1

7 Deus Ex Machina;Cabrera;Garcia;15-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

DEAR LADY**** stalked a rapid pace before kicking clear late in a sharp maiden sprint victory, and the likely pacesetter is bred to carry her speed at least this far. JET SETTING was a clear second in a two-turn turf race at Churchill, and she did break her maiden on the main at Ellis and represents powerful connections. DEMI rallied in a second-place stake finish at Remington, and the strong finisher picks up top veteran rider Rafael Bejarano.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Dear Lady;Cabrera;McPeek;9-5

6 Jet Setting;Garcia;Cox;3-1

5 Demi;Bejarano;Stuart;10-1

2 Boss Lady Bailey;Torres;Ortiz;8-1

1 Towhead;Castillo;Maker;5-1

3 Fabulous Candy;Gonzalez;Moysey;15-1

9 Unifying;Santana;Mott;6-1

8 Key to Success;Baze;Puhich;15-1

4 Goldblooded;Arrieta;Hartman;20-1

9 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

YACHT ROCK**** lost a clear lead in a third-place finish dominated by late-runners, and he was claimed by a powerful stable and will be racing on Lasix for the first time. BRILLIANT COLORS was one-paced when finishing fifth in his local debut, but the beaten post-time favorite is dropping a notch and fits well with these. EL MONGO faded over a track favoring late-runners in his first start of the season, and improvement is expected over a fast surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Yacht Rock;Talamo;Cox;7-5

2 Brilliant Colors;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

6 El Mongo;Cabrera;Garcia;5-1

4 Lieutenant Jack;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

3 Santino's Fantasy;Jordan;Shorter;8-1

11 Eternally Grateful;Harr;Jones;12-1

7 Mattfoleyvanman;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

9 Chowmein;Hiraldo;Moysey;20-1

1 Thinkingndrinking;Bowen;Martin;20-1

10 Ransom Paynter;Zimmerman;Morse;30-1

8 Malorie's Big Boy;Quinonez;Pish;30-1