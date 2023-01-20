Spa City directors deny rental permit

HOT SPRINGS -- The concentration of vacation rentals on Lake Hamilton Drive influenced the Hot Springs Board of Directors' 4-3 vote Tuesday to keep another property from adding to that density.

"At what point do you have the density of short-term rentals before you say this is really becoming a business area opposed to a residential area?" District 5 Director Karen Garcia, who was part of the four-director majority that denied a special use permit for 288 Lake Hamilton Drive, asked the board.

She was joined by Phyllis Beard, District 2, Marcia Dobbs-Smith, District 3, and Dudley Webb, District 4.

The city issued the permit, a prerequisite for a short-term residential rental business license in areas zoned for residential use, last summer. Neighboring property owners appealed the permit to the Board of Zoning Adjustment last month, arguing the growth of short-term rentals has contributed to crime, traffic and sanitation issues in their affluent lakefront neighborhood.

According to information presented to the Board of Directors, the city has issued more than 40 short-term rental business licenses on Lake Hamilton Drive. More than 30 are in horizontal property regimes, residential buildings with individual units that can be bought and sold separately, that don't count against the annual cap on licenses in residential areas.

"How many is enough?" appellant Chuck Howland, who lives next to 288 Lake Hamilton Drive, asked the board.

He said short-term rentals have become "launch points" for crime and presumed the theft of his boat was related to a short-term rental. He said the party barge turned up three weeks later at Willow Beach, the horizontal property regime where most of the licensed short-term rentals on Lake Hamilton Drive are located.

Appellant Don Harris suspected a vehicle stolen from his property in the 300 block was also short-term rental related. Howland said criminals have preyed on the loss of owner-occupied properties, as fewer full-time residents are available to keep watch over the neighborhood.

"We're reducing the watchers," Howland, the neighborhood watch captain, told the board.

The Board of Zoning Adjustment agreed with the Planning and Development Department's finding that the appellants' complaints may have merit, but they are not issues the panel can consider when deciding if a special use permit has been issued in error.

The panel has approved all six special use permits that have come before it on appeal, limiting its review to procedural matters, such as if the applicant complied with all of the submission requirements. It was unclear prior to Tuesday if the Board of Directors would apply a broader standard of review.

Tuesday's appeal was the first special use permit to come before the board.

District 1 Director Erin Holliday, part of the three-director minority in favor of granting the permit, said the city has the enforcement mechanisms to address problem short-term rentals. The regulatory scheme the board adopted in 2021 empowers the city to fine short-term rental owners, revoke their business license and ultimately disconnect their water meters.

Given that the city has exceeded the annual cap of 400 short-term rentals in areas zoned for residential use, she said it's unlikely additional business licenses will be granted for single-family homes on Lake Hamilton Drive. Neighboring horizontal property regimes, which don't count against the cap, provide the only room for growth.