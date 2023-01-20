State inmate dies from fight injuries

A man held in the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff died Saturday of injuries suffered in a late December fight with other inmates, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Timothy Hedrick, 29, was hurt in the altercation on Dec. 28 and died at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock, the release states. It did not include any information about his injuries or about what led to the conflict.

The department and Arkansas State Police will each lead investigations into the death, the release states.

Hedrick was serving a 15-year sentence for discharging a firearm from a vehicle in Fulton County.