State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU downs Henderson State

Diamond Morris scored 21 points to lead Southern Arkansas University to a 62-60 victory over Henderson State University in a Great American Conference matchup Thursday in Magnolia.

Mychala Linzy added 10 points for the Muleriders (7-8, 3-6).

Gracie Raby powered the Reddies (8-7, 5-4) with 26 points. Ashley Farrar had 17 points.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Jacie Evans scored 18 points and Sage Hawley had 17 for Harding University (12-4, 8-1) in a 69-61 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (6-7, 3-6) in Arkadelphia. ... Bailey Harris led the University of Arkansas-Monticello (7-8, 4-5) with 16 points in a 67-60 victory over Arkansas Tech University (8-5, 6-3) in Monticello.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

OBU tops Harding

Tylar Haynes scored 26 points to lead Ouachita Baptist University to an 85-82 victory over Harding University in a Great American Conference matchup Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Stetson Smithson added 16 points for the Tigers (7-6, 5-4).

Taylor Currie poured in 32 points for the Bison (5-10, 1-8).

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Gregory Hammond had 23 points for Southern Arkansas University (11-4, 7-2) in a 79-61 victory over Henderson State University (7-8, 4-5) in Magnolia. ... Andre Leavell's 19 points led Arkansas Tech University (9-6, 7-2) to a 49-48 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (5-10, 1-8) in Monticello.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services