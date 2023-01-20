Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

State Sports Briefs

Today at 1:56 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU downs Henderson State

Diamond Morris scored 21 points to lead Southern Arkansas University to a 62-60 victory over Henderson State University in a Great American Conference matchup Thursday in Magnolia.

Mychala Linzy added 10 points for the Muleriders (7-8, 3-6).

Gracie Raby powered the Reddies (8-7, 5-4) with 26 points. Ashley Farrar had 17 points.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Jacie Evans scored 18 points and Sage Hawley had 17 for Harding University (12-4, 8-1) in a 69-61 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (6-7, 3-6) in Arkadelphia. ... Bailey Harris led the University of Arkansas-Monticello (7-8, 4-5) with 16 points in a 67-60 victory over Arkansas Tech University (8-5, 6-3) in Monticello.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

OBU tops Harding

Tylar Haynes scored 26 points to lead Ouachita Baptist University to an 85-82 victory over Harding University in a Great American Conference matchup Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Stetson Smithson added 16 points for the Tigers (7-6, 5-4).

Taylor Currie poured in 32 points for the Bison (5-10, 1-8).

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Gregory Hammond had 23 points for Southern Arkansas University (11-4, 7-2) in a 79-61 victory over Henderson State University (7-8, 4-5) in Magnolia. ... Andre Leavell's 19 points led Arkansas Tech University (9-6, 7-2) to a 49-48 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (5-10, 1-8) in Monticello.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Print Headline: State Sports Briefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT