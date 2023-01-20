Super Quiz: Palindromes

1. A game of tennis requires a perfectly ---------- playing area.

2. The doctor will probably ---------- you to a specialist.

3. She prefers you call her "Mrs." Please do not refer to her as ----------.

4. A typical Inuit ---------- is made of skins stretched over a frame of wood.

5. Most citizens feel that it is their ---------- duty to vote in elections.

6. The tower was able to track the airplane by ----------.

7. Her first set of novels were family ---------- set in Texas.

8. Both ---------- should receive equal pay for equal work.

9. The belief in one God is a central ---------- of the religion.

ANSWERS:

1. Level

2. Refer

3. Madam

4. Kayak

5. Civic

6. Radar

7. Sagas

8. Sexes

9. Tenet