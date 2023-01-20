Super Quiz: Palindromes

1. A game of tennis requires a perfectly ---------- playing area.
2. The doctor will probably ---------- you to a specialist.
3. She prefers you call her "Mrs." Please do not refer to her as ----------.
4. A typical Inuit ---------- is made of skins stretched over a frame of wood.
5. Most citizens feel that it is their ---------- duty to vote in elections.
6. The tower was able to track the airplane by ----------.
7. Her first set of novels were family ---------- set in Texas.
8. Both ---------- should receive equal pay for equal work.
9. The belief in one God is a central ---------- of the religion.
ANSWERS:
1. Level
2. Refer
3. Madam
4. Kayak
5. Civic
6. Radar
7. Sagas
8. Sexes
9. Tenet