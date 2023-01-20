Supreme Court unable to find source of leak

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Thursday that it cannot identify the person who in the spring leaked a draft of the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, an inconclusive likely finale to what the justices declared "one of the worst breaches of trust" in the court's history.

After months of investigation and interviews, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley reported "it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico."

"No one confessed to publicly disclosing the document and none of the available forensic and other evidence provided a basis for identifying any individual as the source of the document," her 20-page report said, adding that the leak probably came from within.

"While investigators and the Court's IT experts cannot absolutely rule out a hack, the evidence to date reveals no suggestion of improper outside access," the report said.

Curley said more than 80 people besides the nine justices had access to the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, and a total of 97 individuals were interviewed as part of the leak investigation -- some more than once. But she concluded that "based on a preponderance of the evidence standard," a relatively low legal standard meaning there is proof that something is probably true, it was impossible to identify the leaker.

The report did not indicate clearly whether the justices themselves or others close to them were questioned, and a spokeswoman for the court did not respond to inquiries Thursday afternoon. "The investigation focused on Court personnel -- temporary [law clerks] and permanent employees -- who had or may have had access to the draft opinion during the period from the initial circulation until the publication," the report said.

Although the report did not indicate that it was against the law to disclose the draft opinion, those interviewed were told they could be fired if they refused to answer or did not truthfully respond to questions, the report said. Each employee was asked to sign an affidavit "affirming that he or she did not disclose the Dobbs draft opinion to any person not employed by the Supreme Court" and to swear before a notary to the truth of that statement.

The legal and political worlds had been anxiously awaiting the results of the internal investigation since May, after Politico published a draft of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion. The document was essentially the same as the decision the court issued weeks later. Five conservative justices used the case to overturn Roe, while Chief Justice John Roberts said he would have upheld the restrictive Mississippi abortion law at issue. The court's three liberals joined to issue an angry dissent.

The leak was an extraordinary breach of decorum and practice at a place that prides itself on keeping internal deliberations of the justices secret. It put the court in unfamiliar territory, and showed the difficulty of tracing a Washington leak. The report said investigators examined emails, cellphone records, clues from printers and even a fingerprint on an undisclosed item.

But it said "the pandemic and resulting expansion of the ability to work from home, as well as gaps in the Court's security policies, created an environment where it was too easy to remove sensitive information from the building and the Court's IT networks, increasing the risk of both deliberate and accidental disclosures of Court-sensitive information."