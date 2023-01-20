Tech trustees pick Smith as chairman

Jim Smith of Fayetteville was elected by his fellow trustees on Thursday to serve as chairman of the Arkansas Tech University board of trustees for the 2023 calendar year.

Smith, a native of Russellville who has been on the board of trustees since January 2019, was a 1991 honor graduate of Arkansas Tech. He majored in accounting and played on the 1988 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference champion Arkansas Tech baseball team.

He earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville and a Master of Law degree in taxation from New York University School of Law.

He began his career working in corporate and tax law at Friday, Eldredge & Clark for almost two decades before co-founding Smith Hurst in Northwest Arkansas in 2011.

Other Arkansas Tech trustees elected as board officers for 2023 are Len Cotton of Dardanelle, vice chairman, and Bill Clary of Conway, secretary.

Arkansas Tech has 9,445 students.